Marlborough police log, June 23 edition

Marlborough

Monday, June 12

7:30 a.m. Church/East Main Sts. MVA property damage only.

9:54 a.m. East Main St. Suspicious activity.

11:37 a.m. Arrested, Jonathan B. Monteiro, 39, of 471 Hosmer St., Marlborough, on warrant.

12:25 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Larceny.

1:48 p.m. Preston St. Vandalism.

1:55 p.m. Williams St. MVA property damage.

5:41 p.m. Ames St./Boston Post Road West. MVA property damage only.

6:23 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance.

10:30 p.m. Reagin Ln. Suspicious MV.

10:32 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious MV.

Tuesday, June 13

1:44 a.m. Maple St. Suspicious MV.

2:31 p.m. Lincoln St. Well-being check.

5:49 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. B&E into MV.

8:24 a.m. Lakeside Ave. MVA property damage only.

9:11 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Fraud/forgery.

10:22 a.m. Westminster Dr. Fraud/forgery.

12:10 p.m. Royal Crest Dr. Harassment.

12:13 p.m. Tavitian Blvd. Larceny.

2:21 p.m. Arrested, Joseph M. Taber, 29, of 89 Bethany Rd., Framingham, on warrant.

5:50 p.m. Pleasant/Chestnut Sts. MVA with property damage.

7:21 p.m. Arrested, Augustine E. Monday, 33, of 31 Johnson Terrace St., Hartford, Conn., for identity fraud, receive stolen credit card, attempt to commit crime.

7:57 p.m. Winter St. Disturbance.

8:52 p.m. Royce Rd. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 14

1:38 a.m. Newton/Main Sts. Disturbance.

2:51 a.m. Arrested, Michael T. Brown, 37, of 9 Water St., Marlborough, on warrant.

7:28 a.m. Stevens St./Lafreniere Dr. MVA property damage only.

11:35 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Vandalism.

2:22 p.m. South St. MVA property damage only.

4:30 p.m. Main St. Larceny.

6:13 p.m. West Main St. Disturbance.

7:09 p.m. South St. Suspicious activity.

9:06 p.m. Victoria Ln. Suspicious activity.

9:59 p.m. Boston Post Road East. MVA property damage only.

10:51 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Larceny.

Thursday, June 15

2:01 a.m. Witherbee St. Disturbance.

3:24 a.m. Hosmer St. Disturbance.

8:05 a.m. Cedar Hill St. MVA with injuries.

10:05 a.m. Forest St. Burglary/B&E past.

1:42 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

4:57 p.m. West Main St. MVA property damage only.

7:22 p.m. Royal Crest Dr. Threats.

8:36 p.m. Williams St. Suspicious activity.

10:11 p.m. Forest St. MVA with injuries.

11:29 p.m. Prospect St. Suspicious activity.

Friday, June 16

12:28 a.m. Lincoln St. Suspicious activity.

12:58 a.m. Mechanic St. Suspicious activity.

1:19 a.m. West Main St. Disturbance.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.