Mary B. Shapazian, 86, of Worcester

Worcester – Mary B. Shapazian, 86 of Worcester, formerly of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents, Walter and Bertha (Graves) Birnie; her brother, James L. Birnie; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Evelyn R. Birnie, Lendon E. Barnes, and John and Sue Shapazian.

Mary is survived by her sister and constant companion, Priscilla Barnes; nephews, David E. (Denise) Barnes, James P. (Lisa) Birnie, and John (Nafi) Shapazian; nieces, Paula J. (William) Humber, Barbara E. (Henry) Verdini, Martha J. (Michael) Grant, Susan D. (Edward Mulhearn) Barnes, and Theresa S. Shapazian; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom brought Mary such joy.

Mary retired from the New England Telephone Co. after 37 years and was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a member of the Grafton Baptist Church and sang in the choir. Mary was a 25-year member of Rachel Chapter No. 61 O.E.S. in North Grafton and served as organist for many years. She was a member of the Worcester Ecumenical Choir while she was able. Mary was organist at North Grafton United Methodist Church for many years.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 27, from 11-11:30 a.m., at Mountain View Cemetery, 22 Boylston St., Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mary’s honor to the Grafton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 304, Grafton, MA 01519.

