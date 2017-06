Northborough police log, June 23 edition

Northborough

Sunday, June 4

12:43 a.m. Main St. Well-being check.

11:50 a.m. Emerson Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

2:57 p.m. Arrested, Jennifer L. Levesque, 54, of 8 Adelle Dr., Apt. 8, Dover, N.H., on warrant.

5:29 p.m. School St. Ambulance.

Monday, June 5

1:13 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

3:28 p.m. Church St. Accident: P.D.

5:19 p.m. Omaha Ave. Fraud.

7:54 p.m. Village Dr. Fire Dept. asst.

11:04 p.m. Treetop Cir. Ambulance.

Tuesday, June 6

7:02 a.m. Bearfoot Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

10:47 a.m. Dennis Cir. Well-being check.

11:53 a.m. Main St. Keep the peace.

1:14 p.m. Northgate Rd. Ambulance.

6:39 p.m. Shops Way. Liquor laws.

9:09 p.m. Silas Dr. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 7

8:54 a.m. West Main St. Accident: P.D.

1:29 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

2:06 p.m. Shops Way. Ambulance.

4:23 p.m. Main St. Well-being check.

11:03 p.m. Avalon Dr. Disturbance.

Thursday, June 8

4:03 a.m. Shops Way. Fire Dept. asst.

6:17 a.m. Shops Way. Ambulance.

7:24 a.m. Maple St. Dig complaint.

8:42 a.m. South St. Accident: P.D.

6:23 p.m. Hemlock Dr. Scams.

8:58 p.m. main St. Fraud.

9:13 p.m. Harris Ave. Disturbance.

Friday, June 9

9:50 a.m. Brody Way. Disturbance.

10:16 a.m. Main St. Accident: P.D.

2:43 p.m. Solomon Pond Rd. Ambulance.

3:10 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

10:42 p.m. Hawthorne Cir. Ambulance.

Saturday, June 10

11:49 a.m. West Main St. Animal calls.

11:55 a.m. Otis St. Shoplifting.

12:35 p.m. Bearfoot Rd. Fire Dept. asst.

9:00 p.m. Indian Meadow Dr. Dog complaint.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.