Rotarians’ fifth annual Hudson Food & Brewfest to relocate

By Ed Karvoski Jr, Contributing Writer

Hudson – Tuesday, July 4, is not only a holiday to celebrate Independence Day, it’s also the deadline to order discounted Early Bird tickets for the fifth annual Spirit of Hudson Food & Brewfest. Organized by the Hudson Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Nashoba Valley, the fundraiser is once again expanding as it moves Saturday, Aug. 12, to the Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959.

When the event outgrew its usual location at the Avidia Bank parking lot on South Street last year, a fourth tent was stationed across the street in a municipal parking lot to accommodate the ever-growing number of beer vendors and guests. Last year’s 16,000-square-feet of tents will increase this year to 19,000, noted Justin Provencher, an event committee member.

“We’ll set up four large tents within the grass area of the Elks’ property,” he explained. “The property will provide a lot more room for people to move around. We’ll have more brewers and samplings than last year.”

Avidia Bank is sponsoring cornhole games to complement the property’s volleyball nets, horseshoe pits and picnic tables at the pavilion. Adding to the ambience, deejay Bobby Begg will again provide music. Also returning is the Rolling Stogies Mobile Cigar Store Humidor.

Other event committee members are Nanci Bishop, Jacky Foster, Robin Frank, Nick Pizzimento and Trevor Rank. They expect about 20 restaurants and 70 breweries to participate. Eateries will serve food and dessert samplings. Brewers will offer samplings of over 150 craft beers, malted beverages and ciders.

Hudson restaurants joining the event for the first time are Charter Oak Country Club and Qdoba. Returning Hudson eateries already confirmed are Amaia Martini Bar, Applebee’s, Checkerboards Restaurant & Bar, Feng Sushi, Hill’s Home Market, Horseshoe Pub & Restaurant, Hudson Creamery, Hudson House Restaurant & Lounge, Rail Trail Flatbread Company and Stevie’s Eatery.

Early confirmations from Nashoba Valley restaurants are Emma’s Café and Nancy’s Airfield Café, both of Stow. Confirmations from outside the clubs’ regions are 110 Grill of Berlin; Chill Kitchen & Bar and Welly’s Restaurant, both of Marlborough; Sir Lion Catering of Northborough; 29 Sudbury; and Coach Grill of Wayland. Another participant from outside the clubs’ regions and an event newcomer is Battle Road Brewing Company of Maynard with both food and beer.

Medusa Brewing Company of Hudson will participate for its third year. Other nearby confirmed breweries are True West of Acton and event newcomer Start Line of Hopkinton.

Early Bird tickets are available online for $25 through midnight Tuesday, July 4. Tickets are $35 from Wednesday, July 5, through Friday, Aug. 11. Purchased at the event Saturday, Aug. 12, tickets are $45. Those price amounts include food and drink samplings. New this year, a $15 Designated Driver ticket is available for food only.

General admission hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Attendees must be at least age 21. A commemorative fifth-anniversary T-shirt can be ordered online for $10.

Also new this year, a $50 VIP ticket can be ordered online by midnight Monday, July 31. The ticket will allow early entry from 3 to 4 p.m., premium parking, free T-shirt, food and special beer samples.

Proceeds benefit each club’s scholarship fund and community programs. The fundraiser’s first year attracted about 1,200 guests. The past two years, attendees increased to about 2,000. More and larger tents have been needed annually for the event, which is held rain or shine.

“Costs for tents has tripled since we started the event,” Provencher noted. “Sponsorships cover the costs of tents and other expenses. These businesses see that both of our Rotary organizations give back to the local and international communities.”

Stout sponsors are the Community Advocate, Jacky Foster of Keller Williams Realty and Hudson-Concord Elks Lodge 959. Cornhole sponsor is Avidia Bank. IPA sponsors are Lemire Insurance Agency, Main Street Bank and PuzzlEscape Hudson. Deejay sponsor is Family Federal Savings. Water sponsor is 3 Media Web. Pale Ale sponsors are Bacon’s Wine & Spirits, Chris Yates and Nelson Santos of Fletcher Tilton, Wachusett Dumpster Rental and Workers Credit Union. Pilsner sponsors are Arbor-Turf Services, Country Glass, Robin Frank of ERA Key Realty Services, Get Smart Marketing, David Monteiro Contractors, Rolling Stogies and Tuck’s Service Center.

Get updates and order tickets at www.spiritofhudson.com.