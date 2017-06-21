Shrewsbury police log, June 23 edition

Shrewsbury

Wednesday, June 7

9:01 a.m. South Quinsigamond. Vandalism.

9:10 a.m. Bowditch Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

10:20 a.m. Edgewood Rd. Identity theft.

10:30 a.m. Nightingale Dr. Larceny by check.

2:11 p.m. Arrested, Daniel P. Kelly, 27, of 1 Tracy Ann Dr., N Grafton, on warrant.

2:59 p.m. Flintlock Dr. Medical call.

7:54 p.m. Venus Dr. Larceny.

8:04 p.m. Longfellow Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:49 p.m. Arrested, James Francis Catanzaro, 61, of 16 Edgemont Rd., Shrewsbury, for oper MV with registration suspended/revoked, fail stop for police, uninsured MV/trailer, oper MV with license suspended for OUI.

10:01 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:53 p.m. Francis Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Thursday, June 8

12:17 a.m. Arrested, Solomon Choi, 28, of 500 Union St., #5302, Westborough, for OUI liquor, wanton destruction of property +$250.

11:48 a.m. Eden Cir. Animal complaint.

2:56 p.m. Tavern St. Medical call.

5:54 p.m. Hill St. Identity theft.

6:05 p.m. Walnut St. Larceny attempt.

8:35 p.m. Arrested, Eric J. Abdow, 56, of 100 Brentwood Rd., Apt. 2, Worcester, for OUI liquor, fail to use care starting/stopping/turning/backing.

8:52 p.m. Arrested, Andre Dupont, 36, of 205 Millbury St., Apt. 3R, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended, no inspection sticker.

9:34 p.m. Parmenter Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

10:38 p.m. Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

11:28 p.m. South St. Disturbance.

Friday, June 9

12:49 a.m. Holden St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:38 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Well-being check.

11:57 a.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Identity theft.

12:39 p.m. Church Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

3:15 p.m. Boylston St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

3:26 p.m. Boston Tpke. Dispute.

7:38 p.m. Boylston St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

8:17 p.m. Westwood Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

9:24 p.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:00 p.m. Arrested, Rocky J. Phelps, 33, of 12 Shamrock St., Apt. 1, Worcester, for possession Class B substance, possession Class E substance; Erika L. White, 29, of 23 Fort Meadow Dr., Hudson, for possession Class B substance, possession Class E substance; and James F. Hiland, 33, of 155 Johnson St., Apt. 15, Leominster, for possession Class B substance, obstruction of justice.

Saturday, June 10

3:06 a.m. Alden Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:24 a.m. Plantation St. Larceny.

11:48 a.m. Boston Tpke. Disturbance.

12:14 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Dispute.

7:47 p.m. Arbor Dr. Dispute.

7:49 p.m. Church Rd. Disturbance.

9:27 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:24 p.m. Boston Tpke. Disturbance.

Sunday, June 11

12:48 a.m. Browning Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

1:42 a.m. Maplewood Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

2:40 a.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:55 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

11:46 a.m. South Quinsigamond. Larceny.

4:21 p.m. Stoneland Rd. Disturbance.

8:31 p.m. Old Mill Rd. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

9:24 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Disturbance.

9:42 p.m. Florence St. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, June 12

12:35 a.m. Oak St./Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

1:08 a.m. Fairlawn Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

8:04 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

8:21 a.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Well-being check.

12:07 p.m. Arrowwood Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

1:32 p.m. Route 9/Plainfield Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

2:37 p.m. Dartmoor Dr. Identity theft.

3:14 p.m. Elma Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

4:54 p.m. Lake St. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

6:14 p.m. Kings Brook Ave. Medical call.

7:39 p.m. South St. Well-being check.

9:43 p.m. Deer Run Dr./Stoney Hill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

9:50 p.m. Arrested, Christopher W. Goodwin, 45, of 24 Stoneleigh Rd., Worcester, for OUI liquor 2nd offense.

10:38 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, June 13

2:42 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

3:11 a.m. Amberly Ln. Parking violation.

3:37 a.m. Floral St. Illegal dumping.

4:12 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

7:57 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Preserve the peace.

8:55 a.m. Arnold Rd. Medical call.

11:48 a.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

12:38 p.m. Walnut St. Dispute.

1:33 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

3:55 p.m. Lake/Tavern Sts. Well-being check.

6:53 p.m. North St. Larceny.

7:35 p.m. Cypress Ave. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

9:45 p.m. Edgewater Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

9:59 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV.

10:55 p.m. Slocum Meadow Ln. Suspicious person/MV.

11:05 p.m. Grafton St. Well-being check.

Wednesday, June 14

2:26 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

8:55 a.m. North Quinsigamond. Well-being check.

9:36 a.m. Arrested, Rodrigo Alves, 41, of 20 Williamsburg Crt., Apt. 11, Shrewsbury, on warrant.

10:51 a.m. Pheasant Hill Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

11:55 a.m. Elma Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

2:19 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Well-being check.

5:54 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

6:29 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Harassment.

7:53 p.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

8:58 p.m. North Quinsigamond. Medical call.

10:59 p.m. Bowdoin St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:46 p.m. Hunting Ave. Vandalism.

Thursday, June 15

12:33 a.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:55 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

8:50 a.m. Grafton St. Animal complaint.

10:11 a.m. Janet Cir. Well-being check.

11:34 a.m. Grafton St. Dispute.

2:18 p.m. Main St./North Quinsigamond. Accident with injury.

5:06 p.m. Heywood St. Medical call.

5:31 p.m. Ridgeland Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

7:32 p.m. Arrested, Jose Y. Gomez, 26, of 139 Austin St., Apt. 2, Worcester, for oper MV with license suspended/revoked, license not in possession, no inspection sticker, number plate violation to conceal ID.

8:29 p.m. Hunter Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

9:42 p.m. South St. Suspicious person/MV.

Friday, June 16

2:07 a.m. Deergrass Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

3:21 a.m. Boylston St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:42 a.m. Greenleaf Farm Cir. Medical call.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.