Blood drive to be held July 11

Westborough – The Veterans Advisory Board, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is sponsoring a blood drive Tuesday, July 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 17 Willow St., Westborough. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Westborovets.”