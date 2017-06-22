Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Blood drive to be held July 11

Westborough – The Veterans Advisory Board, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, is sponsoring a blood drive Tuesday, July 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 17 Willow St., Westborough. To schedule an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter “Westborovets.”

