Police seek suspect in alleged armed robbery at Shrewsbury Honey Farms

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Police Department released this statement this afternoon:

On Thursday June 22, at 4:02 a.m. the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Honey Farms convenience store located at 98 Boston Turnpike (Route 9) for a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Honey Farms at knife point, stole a small amount of cash and cigarettes from the store and then fled the area. The clerk was not hurt as a result of the robbery. The suspect is described as a male dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a white & blue “do-rag” wrapped around his face. Shrewsbury Police and Massachusetts State Police K-9 searched the area but he eluded police. The Shrewsbury Police Detective Bureau and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services were on scene several hours conducting the investigation.

The suspect was seen in the area before the robbery and Shrewsbury Police are asking to report to investigators any suspicious activity or individuals that may have been in the area. Shrewsbury Police Detective Sgt. Michael J. Cappucci is investigating and can be contacted at 508-841-8424.