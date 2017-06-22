Real Estate Report #5 – Getting a great offer is only part of the battle

By Steve Levine

Thanks again so much to everyone for the outpouring of accolades for the latest series of reports. It really means more to me than I can say, and I’m very grateful that after 30 years as one of the top agents in the region, that support is still out there and growing each and every day.

For Report #5, I wanted to cover a topic that most people never consider, but that is critical, especially in markets with rising values. You took all my great insight and advice, and now we have eight over full price offers on your home. Now what? How do we choose which offer to accept? As you can imagine, it’s not just about the offer price. If only things were that simple, right? In the end, it’s about making sure that the deal actually closes, and at that great price that we all agreed to at the beginning. That’s not nearly as simple as you might think, especially when we are pushing the limits in terms of the sales price of the home relative to the recent comparable sales that the appraiser is going to need to take into account. In the end, they are less about the excitement of the market and the multiple offers than about the actual data comparing “house x” that sold four months ago to yours.

Another topic I cover in the report is a tactic that’s becoming more widespread lately, which I call “Buying the Offer,” and how as a seller you need to be aware of it, so that you can protect yourself from getting caught up in the problems it can cause down the road.

If you want a copy of this month's report, or either of the other four mentioned below, just drop me an email at report@shrewsbury.net and I will email them right over for you.

Steve Levine is president of Steve Levine Inc., and an agent at REMAX Professional Associates in Shrewsbury. He has over 30 years of experience in the local marketplace, and has been ranked 10 times as a Top Agent in New England. He can be reached at stevertr63@gmail.com or 508-735-4663.