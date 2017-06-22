Thursday, June 22nd, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury: 2017 Southgate Summer Concerts

Shrewsbury – The 2017 Southgate Summer Concerts kick off Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., with The Wolverine Jazz Band. The schedule includes Dan Gable and the Abletones July 18, SloGrass July 25, Beatles For Sale Aug. 1, The Reminisants Aug. 8, and Tom Nutile Big Band Aug. 15.

Admission is free and there is ample parking. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the Flanagan Theatre for Southgate residents and their guests only. Southgate at Shrewsbury is located at 30 Julio Dr., Shrewsbury.

