Shrewsbury Woman’s Club Makes Donation
Shrewsbury — The Shrewsbury Woman’s Club recently donated $1,445 to Shrewsbury Youth and Family Services (SYFS).
SYFS is a non-profit counselling and social service agency based in Shrewsbury.
Posted by Community Advocate Staff on Jun 22 2017. Filed under Neighbors helping neighbors, Shrewsbury.