Southborough Police Add Prescription Drug Drop Box

Southborough —  The Southborough Police Department recently added a prescription drug drop box at their station at 19 Main Street, Southborough in an effort to offer citizens a safe way to dispose of unwanted medication.

Citizens can anonymously drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs at any time. The drop box is open 24 hours per day and is located in the lobby of the Southborough Police Station.

