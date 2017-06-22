Westborough resident celebrates 90th birthday
Westborough — Longtime Westborough resident Polly Howard celebrated her 90th birthday on May 21.
Howard has lived in Westborough for 66 years with her husband Harold and her four children: Lenore, Mark, Holly and Kyle.
