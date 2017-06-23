ARHS senior receives Corridor Nine scholarship

By Liz Nolan, Contributing Writer

Northborough – Algonquin Regional High School (ARHS) senior Andrew Welton was recently recognized as a scholarship recipient by the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Westborough.

Welton said it was a big honor to receive the scholarship, be recognized for his efforts and accomplishments during his high school career, and have the opportunity to meet business leaders from the area.

He plans to study business marketing in college and hopes to use that degree and incorporate his love of sports to ultimately work for a professional sports organization, a major sports equipment company or apparel firm.

As a sophomore, he tore his ACL and couldn’t play for the high school basketball team, but would like to stay connected to sports as a career.

“College is the first step in the real world,” said Welton. “It’s a maturity step as we gradually explore more and branch off.”

He credits his involvement in the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) chapter at the high school for helping to generate some of his business interest.

DECA is an international association that helps to prepare students for the business world, focusing on building skills in finance, management, hospitality, marketing and entrepreneurship. Students participate in district and state competitions during the year to showcase their knowledge in these areas.

Welton presented a business plan for a new gym that would concentrate on assisting athletes to better their craft and help them through the rehabilitation process for the most recent DECA competition.

DECA has been a great learning experience for him and in the process he has had a lot of fun.

“My presentation and public speaking skills have improved,” said Welton. “It has helped to build social skills and confidence in front of big crowds.”

ARHS DECA Advisor and business teacher Tricia Riley said that things don’t always come easy for Andrew, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

“He wants to do well and will work hard to make that happen, she said. “He is also a person who will always put a smile on your face as is kind and always thinking of others.”

Welton is aware of how he has changed since freshman year.

“I am more outgoing and more confident in taking risks,” he said.

Welton notes that as a junior and senior, students realize some fatigue and it is difficult to sometimes stay on task.

“Students are stressed with decisions and there is a lot of thinking for them to do,” he said. “You have to give your maximum effort; it will show in the long run.”

He may take some pre-college summer courses so he knows what to expect before heading to Westfield State University or Florida Gulf Coast University. Otherwise he is looking forward to the time off this summer, working a part-time job, playing basketball and golf, working out, spending time with friends and creating music.