Couple thanks Marlborough Police Department with donation

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Cell phones are great for staying touch, but only if they are on.

At the City Council’s June 13 meeting, Councilor Michael Ossing shared a letter from Police Chief David A. Giorgi regarding a recent issue of a phone not being charged.

According to the letter, “The Marlborough Police Department has received a $100 gift check from Heidi and David Pickett of Southington, Conn. Mrs. Pickett contacted the department on April 8, 2017 and requested a wellbeing check of her husband who she was unable to reach at the time. Officers did locate Mr. Pickett and it was found that his phone had simply not been charged. Mr. and Mrs. Pickett were appreciative of the dispatcher’s and officer’s efforts and made a $100 donation to the Police Department.”