David A. Heim, 55, of Marlborough

Marlborough – David A. Heim, 55, of Marlborough, died peacefully Tuesday, June 20, 2017, with his family by his side, at Rose Monehan Hospice in Worcester.

Born in Waltham, he was the son of Frederick K. and Rachel (Wheelock) Heim of Marlborough.

In 1998, David recognized the need of the mobility impaired for wheelchairs that were affordable and available in a timely manner. He founded the Wheelchair Recycler, Inc. in Marlborough, using his background as an accomplished machinist and his son Joe’s abilities and eagerness to learn. As president, he worked alongside his son, Joe, his business partner and good friend, Pedro Trovo, and his longtime friend, David Kalin. Although nationally recognized for his efforts, David’s dream was to help as many people as possible by recycling, refurbishing and reclaiming used electric wheelchairs, scooters and other medical equipment.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his longtime friend and companion, Maureen Baker; his son, Joseph Heim of Marlborough; his daughters, Samantha Heim of Boston and Lydia Baker of Marlborough; his brothers, Rick Heim and his wife Janice of Milford and Michael Heim and his wife Paulette of Sterling; his sisters, Lauren Heim and her friend Anthony Hoffman of Gardner and Pamela Lane and her husband Michael of Southborough, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, June 25, from 3-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at the First Church Congregational, 37 High St., Marlborough. Burial will be at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wheelchair Recycler, 54 Linda Cir., Marlborough, MA 01752 or www.wheelchairrecycler.org.

