Shrewsbury Farmers Market to start June 28
Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday this summer, June 28-Sept. 27, from 3-6:30 p.m. The market will be held at a new location this year, in the Shrewsbury Senior Center parking lot, 98 Maple Ave. For more information visit www.shrewsburyfarmersmarket.com.
