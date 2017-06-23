Friday, June 23rd, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury Farmers Market to start June 28

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Farmers Market will be held every Wednesday this summer, June 28-Sept. 27, from 3-6:30 p.m. The market will be held at a new location this year, in the Shrewsbury Senior Center parking lot, 98 Maple Ave. For more information visit www.shrewsburyfarmersmarket.com.

