Avidia donates $1,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children
Hudson – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children. This donation is to help the upkeep of the Hudson playspace for the children. Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury.
