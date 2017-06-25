Sunday, June 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Avidia donates $1,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children

(l to r) Mark O’Connell, president & CEO of Avidia Bank, and Katherine Carroll Day, managing director of Development for Horizons for Homeless Children.

Hudson – The Avidia Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to Horizons for Homeless Children. This donation is to help the upkeep of the Hudson playspace for the children. Avidia Bank is a $1.35 billion mutual community bank, headquartered in Hudson, with branches in Hudson, Westborough, Clinton, Leominster, Marlborough, Northborough and Shrewsbury.

