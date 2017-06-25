Five Marlborough students receive city scholarships
By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter
Marlborough – For the 21st year, local students have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the city.
“It’s always a great night for the city,” Mayor Arthur Vigeant said, in making this year’s presentations at the June 19 City Council meeting, thanking all who support the voluntary contribution fund.
This year’s recipients are Henry Dilling and Jillian Rainville from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School; and Nicholas Buckley, Meaghan McCabe and Alec Bryan Turner from Marlborough High School.
