Grafton students receive scholarships

Grafton – The Grafton Police Association recently announced the 2017 recipients of the Walter Kuras Memorial Scholarship and the Henry McNamara Memorial Scholarship. Each year the association awards these scholarships to deserving graduating Grafton resident/students.

The 2017 Walter Kuras Memorial Scholarship recipient is James Brawn, who is planning to attend the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the fall.

The 2017 Henry McNamara Memorial Scholarship recipient is Ella Magan, who is planning to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall.

Since its inception, the Grafton Police Association Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $60,000 to deserving graduating students. These scholarships are only possible thanks to the generous community support received through their annual fundraising basketball game versus the New England Patriots.