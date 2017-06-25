Sunday, June 25th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton students receive scholarships

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Grafton – The Grafton Police Association recently announced the 2017 recipients of the Walter Kuras Memorial Scholarship and the Henry McNamara Memorial Scholarship. Each year the association awards these scholarships to deserving graduating Grafton resident/students.

The 2017 Walter Kuras Memorial Scholarship recipient is James Brawn, who is planning to attend the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the fall.

The 2017 Henry McNamara Memorial Scholarship recipient is Ella Magan, who is planning to attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall.

Since its inception, the Grafton Police Association Scholarship Fund has awarded more than $60,000 to deserving graduating students. These scholarships are only possible thanks to the generous community support received through their annual fundraising basketball game versus the New England Patriots.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89598

Posted by on Jun 25 2017. Filed under Education, Grafton, Neighbors in the news, People and Places, Police & Fire. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added