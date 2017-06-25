Marlborough Housing and tenants united in celebration of community

Marlborough – The Marlborough Community Development Authority (MCDA) held a celebration June 10 in the Ernest R. Holt Courtyard. The event was well attended, with nearly every table filled with guests, tenants of Liberty Hills Apartments and members of Thrive. DJ John Guido played old time favorites that had the attendees dancing along.

Members of the Tenants’ Association grilled and handed out food, including hot dogs, sausages, burgers, potato salad, baked beans, pasta, chips and more. Marie Ryan, president of the Tenants’ Association, coordinated the event.

The festivities also included a ceremony to honor those who organized the Shannon family move into more stable and comfortable living arrangements. Mary Shannon and her husband Keith offered their thanks to all those who helped them, with Mrs. Shannon giving an inspiring speech which she dedicated to Baypath Elder Care, MetroWest HomeCare, Fresenius Dialysis Center and Marlborough Housing. She handed out certificates of recognition signed by Mayor Arthur Vigeant, who is also the chair of the MCDA Board.