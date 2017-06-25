New playground opens at Westborough’s Bay State Commons

By Jeffrey Arnold, Contributing Writer

Westborough – Despite threatening weather on the horizon, dozens of families helped celebrate the opening of Westborough’s Playground at the Commons with a ribbon cutting ceremony June 19. Hosted by the Westborough Tot Lot Committee, the event at the Bay State Commons Green featured speeches from committee members and town officials, as well as refreshments for the attendees. Following the ceremony, children dashed to the playground to have fun on the newly opened area.

Supported by the Westborough Civic Club, Westborough Recreation, and the town of Westborough as well as more than 150 local residents, organizations and businesses, the new playground features a primary climbing structure with three slides, a bridge, tunnels and multiple playhouse areas. In addition to these fun options for children ages 2 to 8, there is a secondary structure for older children as well as two infant/toddler swings, a traditional swing, and a handicapped-accessible swing. Also unveiled during the ceremony was a community wall of tiles with handprints from 124 children.

The Westborough Tot Lot Committee included Treasurer Elizabeth Stasiowski, Secretary Megan McDonald, Vice Chair Jennifer Strong and Chair Erica Dube.

“The process of research, design, and fundraising began in summer 2014, and we are grateful to all of the supporters and volunteers along the way who helped make the Playground at the Commons a reality – this event is a celebration in their honor,” Dube said.

Photos/Jeffrey Arnold