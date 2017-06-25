Westborough boys win soccer competition

Westborough – The Westborough United Grade 5 boys soccer team recently won the BAYS 2017 Division 2 President’s Cup in a competition held in Medfield.

After completing the regular season with undefeated 8-0-2 record and winning their group the team, under coaches Neil Bentley, Jason Monaghan and Peter Girard, participated in BAYS Division 2 President’s Cup- a one-game elimination tournament- and won it on June 17 by defeating Dover-Sherborn 7-5 in extra time.