Westborough boys win soccer competition

(Front, left to right) Max Aires, Christopher Deane, Tyler Monaghan, Jack Ferrecchia, Simon Bleier; (second row, left to right) – Ayush Kataria and Camden Petralia; and, (third row, left to right) Ryan Bentley, Andrew Lzvolsky, Saad Naseer, Elijah Akpan, Vitor Tassinari and Andrew “AJ” Tarzia. (Back row left to right) coaches Neil Bentley and Jason Monaghan. Not pictured are Erick Sousa, David Girard and Coach Peter Girard.
Photo/submitted

Westborough –  The Westborough United Grade 5 boys soccer team recently won the BAYS 2017 Division 2 President’s Cup in a competition held in Medfield.

After completing the regular season with undefeated 8-0-2 record and winning their group the team, under coaches Neil Bentley, Jason Monaghan and Peter Girard, participated in BAYS Division 2 President’s Cup- a one-game elimination tournament- and won it on June 17 by defeating Dover-Sherborn 7-5 in extra time.

 

