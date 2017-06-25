Sunday, June 25th, 2017 | Posted by

YWCA Synchro-Maids take home first place in synchronized swimming championship

(l to r) Anna Flournoy, Nicole Shen, Nancy Tian, Elena Liu, Elena Li, Caroline Zinkevich and Lia Sharon.
Photo/submitted

Region YWCA Central Massachusetts’s Sychro-Maids synchronized swimming team placed first in the New England Synchronized Swimming Association Regional Championships in the 12 and Under category May 21. Together, team members Anna Flournoy of Holden, Nicole Shen of Shrewsbury, Nancy Tian of Shrewsbury, Elena Liu of Wayland, Elena Li of Shrewsbury, Caroline Zinkevich of Worcester, and Lia Sharon of Westborough earned a total score of 104.6378 for their winning routine.

“Our 12 and under team has put in an exceptional amount of hard work into developing skills like strength, flexibility, and endurance along with team building this season,” said Assistant Coach Sheila Cremin. “They work really well with each other and push each other to reach our team goals. It is great to see their level of dedication and enthusiasm for the sport pay off with a win at regionals against some really big-name teams. We knew it would be close so we really worked to perfect each part of the routine in the weeks leading up. The win reinforces the hard work and gives them confidence as they progress.”

“I’m really proud of the progress that these swimmers have made this year,” added Head Coach Janine Kopeski. “They have come a long way from the beginning of the season and the results have shown in competition!”

The YWCA Synchro-Maids is a competitive synchronized swim team for girls ages 5 – 18 that promotes teamwork, positive communication skills, leadership, and progressive skill building. This year the team celebrated their 50th anniversary and placed 12th at this year’s United States Synchronized Swimming Nationals.

The Synchro-Maids will be traveling to Riverside, Calif., in July to compete in the 2017 Junior Olympic Championship.

