Barbara E. Giaquinto, 89, of Grafton

Grafton – Barbara E. Giaquinto, 89, formerly of North Grafton, died peacefully Thursday, June 22, 2017 in Life Care Center of Acton.

She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline of Middlesex County, and several nieces and nephews.

She was born in Worcester, daughter of Albert A. and Ethel M. (Therrien) Wilmot, attended Millbury High School, and lived for over 50 years in North Grafton.

She loved the outdoors, flowers, and worked for a local greenhouse for many years and loved spending time in the sun. She enjoyed her leisure time in retirement with her close friends and family and cherished her pets.

All are welcome to gather with Barbara’s family Wednesday, June 28, from 9-11 a.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton, followed by a prayer service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. She will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton.

A Book of Memories to share a story or memory of Barbara is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.