Cordelia Fenton, 73, of Westborough

Westborough – We live in a less loving, caring, and compassionate world due to the passing of Cordelia Glass Fenton on Wednesday, June 21. Cordelia died peacefully at home following a four-year struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

Cory lived in the Worcester area throughout her life. She stored friendships as her personal treasures. If she met you, she didn’t forget you! Cory still communicated fondly with friends from Tatnuck Elementary School, Woodland St. Prep, South High (’61), and Wheelock College (’65) in Boston where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Cory so loved her students and colleagues throughout her 36 year teaching career in Grafton. Until recently, she would cut from the newspapers, wedding announcements and academic achievements of children that she taught in kindergarten. Cory would recognize faces and remarkably remember the names of her students even when she saw them forty years later!

Cory was uniquely old fashion, being sort of a tom-boy and girly girl rolled into one. Simply being interested in life found her taking financial management classes, getting her real estate license, selling Slick Fifty, and driving fast cars. She continued gathering friendships by singing beautifully in the First Unitarian Church of Worcester choir under John King and the Salisbury Singers under Malama Robbins.

In retirement Cory enjoyed taking college classes in the WISE program at Assumption College. She was a member of WGBH, of course, and the Massachusetts Retired Teachers Association. She was the current co-president of the Westborough Women’s Club, which brought her great joy and many more friendships for the last 18 years. For the past 7 years Cory, and her husband Dennis, spent the months of November and March at the Maple Leaf Golf And Country Club in Port Charlotte, Florida. Dozens of wonderful relationships developed with our snowbird neighbors in Maple Leaf, even leading to pleasurable summertime visits with Canadian friends.

Cory was the only daughter of Philip and Esther (Johnston) Glass. She leaves her brother and best friend Johnston Glass of Worcester. Cory was married to Dennis A Fenton of Westborough for the past 27 years. She leaves two step-sons, Frank and Daniel Fenton, both of Westborough. The two boys referred to Cory as “Mom” for those same 27 years. Cory also leaves two cousins and bridesmaids, Betsy Engvall of Boylston and Barbara Smith of New Providence. N.J.

The Fenton family wishes to express thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care and genuine concern we received from all the staff at Right At Home in Westborough.

Cory’s wake was held June 25 at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home of Westborough. A Celebration of Life Service was held June 26 at the First United Methodist Church of Westborough, with burial in St. Luke’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if you would like to make a donation to a charity in Cory’s name, just pick one out as she generously gave to nearly all of them! To fight ALS, you could choose between the ALS Champion Fund at UMASS Medical, Lake Ave. in Worcester, or to Compassionate Care ALS, PO BOX 1052 West Falmouth, MA. 02574.