Marion Langelier, 87, of Hudson

Hudson – Marion Estelle (Garceau) Langelier, 87, passed away June 21, 2017, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Dec. 26, 1929 in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Ferdinard P. Garceau and Grace( O’Leary) Garceau.

She worked for several years at Lance Corporation, a Pewter Manufacturing Company, and RCA as an assembler in the computer manufacturing industry.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Marlborough and the VFW in Hudson for many years.

She enjoyed doing crafting projects, was an avid knitter and enjoyed playing Scrabble with her family and her friends. She is already missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband, James F. Langelier Sr., in 1988; a daughter, Jill Marie Barker; and two sisters, Patricia Saari and Doris Beaulieu.

Mrs. Langelier leaves two children, her son James F. Langelier Jr. of Hudson, and her daughter, Gloria Manning of Clinton; a sister, Gloria Parozzo of Webster; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday, June 27 in The Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, with a Service at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Forestvale Cemetery of Hudson. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be Monday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m., and Tuesday, June 27, from 10-11 a.m.