Nancy Bradford, 78, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Nancy D. (Lee) Bradford, 78, of Marlborough, died Friday, June 23, 2017 at her home.

Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Donalda (Robert) Lee. She was the wife of Robert “Brad” Bradford, of Marlborough, to whom she had been married for the past 58 years.

A graduate of St. Anne’s Academy, Marlborough, class of 1957, Nancy worked several years as a secretary at the Assabet Collaborative educational system until retiring. She had also been employed for many years at the Framingham Country Club, where she was well known and well loved.

A lifelong Marlborough resident, Nancy raised her children in the home built for her by her husband. She was devoted to her family and her faith. She was generous and there was always room for one more at the table. She never had an unkind word to say about anyone, always finding the best in them.

Nancy loved to travel with her husband and close friends, play cards and sit and chat on her porch.

Besides her husband she is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Marisa of Marlborough; her daughters, Tracey Pryor and her husband Scott of Rutland and Jani Ferrelli and her longtime companion Joseph Calabrese of Hopedale; her brother, James Lee and his husband Goran Sparrman of Plainfield, N.J.; and her sister, Geri Bell of Marlborough, as well as her grandchildren, Amie, Kristopher, Rebecca, and Jesse Bradford, Scott Pryor Jr. and Brian Pryor, Erica, Peter, Matthew and Christina Ferrelli, and Mikayla and Mason Bradford,; her great-grandchildren, Anna and Allison Bradford; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Robert Bradford and the sister of the late Richard Lee and Patricia Paquette.

Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, June 28, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, June 29, at 11 a.m,, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough.

Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.