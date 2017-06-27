Family fun, food and prizes at Running with the Wolves 10K race

Marlborough – The Highland City Striders Running Club is hosting their ninth annual Running with the Wolves 10k race Wednesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m.

The race starts and finishes at Kelleher Field, 45 Jefferson St., Marlborough, and traverses the car-free, stroller-friendly Assabet River Rail Trail.

All race participants receive a race shirt, finisher’s pint glass, SWAG bags, finish line refreshments and a ticket to an after-party with live music at the Prospector East Saloon, 520 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

Join the Striders for pre-race yoga, running stride analysis and post-race massages.

Race entries by Sunday, July 9, are $30, and $35 thereafter. All proceeds go to the Marlborough and Hudson food banks. Register online at www.wolves10k2017.racewire.com. The race is platinum sponsored by St. Mary’s Credit Union.

The Highland City Striders Running Club is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Since 2009, the Running with the Wolves 10K has raised over $40,000 for local charities. Visit www.highlandcitystriders.org for information.