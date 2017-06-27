Reliant Medical Group breaks ground on new facility

Westborough – Reliant Medical Group recently broke ground on its new Westborough facility located at 900 Union St. The site, which is slated to open in early 2018 and include a mix of primary and specialty services, will replace the existing Reliant office at 106 East Main St. and the existing Southboro Medical Group office at 24 Lyman St.

Pictured at the groundbreaking are (l-r): Nick Stanley, superintendent at Consigli Construction Co., Inc.; Elena Crowley, regional director of operations at Reliant; Donald Ceminski, Westborough practice manager at Reliant; Tarek Elsawy, M.D., president and CEO at Reliant; Steve Knox, chief operating officer at Reliant; and Linda Coccola, chief communications officer at Reliant.

Photo/submitted