Rose V. Morsewich, 92, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Rose V. (Gorbosky) Morsewich, 92, of Marlborough, died Friday, June 23, 2017.

Born in Newark, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Zygmont and Catherine (Kuc) Gorbosky and the wife of the late Alex Morsewich.

Rose had been employed as an administrative assistant at the Raytheon Corporation for many years before her retirement in the early 1990s.

She was a devoted and loving mother to her children and grandchildren and loved their time together. Rose was a kind and dignified lady, who enjoyed the companionship of others and spent time gardening, sewing, reading and crocheting.

She is survived by her son, Paul C. Morsewich of Marlborough; her daughters, Joyce Girouard and her husband David of Wrentham, Arlene Loveland and her husband Spencer of Marlborough, and Gail Provuncher and her husband David of Franklin; her sisters, Helen Korzun and Sonya Shimkus, both of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Diane, Peter, Ellen and Scott Girouard, Daniel, Hunter and Caroline Loveland and Lisa, and Carissa Provuncher, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements, under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc. of Marlborough, will be private.

