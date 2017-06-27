Students honored by Marlborough chamber

Marlborough – Local students were honored with scholarships from the Marlborough Regional Chamber of Commerce (MRCC) in a ceremony held at the Wayside Athletic Club June 8.

(l to r) Cathy Mogavero, retired executive vice president, MRCC; Molly Farrell, Marlborough High School; Brian Colleoni-Pimento, Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School; Benjamin Plucinski, Hudson High School; Marcin Kierzenka; Advanced Math and Science Academy; Darren McLaughlin, chair, Scholarship Committee and president, Marlborough Regional Community Foundation. Missing from the picture is Sarah Pierce, Notre Dame Academy.