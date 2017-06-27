Tuesday, June 27th, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough Cork and Grain celebrates grand opening

Joshua Lee Smith, ambassador, Westborough Economic Development Committee; co-owners Darrald Mitchell and Daniel Lepore; and Selectman Bruce Tretter
Westborough – Local officials and fellow businesspeople joined the owners of the Westborough Cork and Grain June 24 to celebrate the store’s grand opening.

The co-owners, Darrald Mitchell and Daniel Lepore, said the store will feature an assortment of fine wines, craft beers (as well as mainstream beers), and spirits. They will also offer unique cheeses and other food pairing such as meats, nuts and fine chocolates.

The store will also have wine tastings and other events at their beautiful Sonoma wine country inspired, tasting bar. More information can be found on their website corkandgrain.com and on their Facebook page.

The store is located at 2 West Main St. Westborough, on the rotary.

