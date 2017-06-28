Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 | Posted by

MARLBOROUGH: Summer LEGO Lunches at Marlborough Library

Marlborough – Starting July 6, on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the months of July and August, the Marlborough Public Library will be hosting a LEGO Lunch. Join in for some stories and lots of LEGO playtime at 11 a.m. A nutritious, free lunch will be served at noon. Lunch is offered to children, ages 5-18, on a first-come, first-served basis. If your child has dietary restrictions, please contact the library in advance so they can do their best to accommodate them. This free child nutrition opportunity is offered in partnership with the Child Nutrition Outreach Program of Massachusetts.

The Marlborough Public Library is located at 35 West Main St., and parking is in the back on Witherbee Street. For more information, call 508-624-6900. For times and days of events, or to register online, visit the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/MarlboroughLibraryEvents.

