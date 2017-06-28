Masonic Angel fund helps needy children

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Marlborough – Children who need a pair of glasses, a coat, warm gloves, field trip fees, minor health services or other types of assistance are finding their needs met by the Masonic Angel Foundation, sponsored by the United Brethren Lodge of Marlborough.

More than 100 children in Marlborough’s three public elementary schools and middle school have benefited from nearly $9,000 in donations since the fall of 2015, according to Frank Collins, chair of the program. Conceived by the Freemasons of Orleans in 1998, the Angel Foundation has spread to 141 lodges in 13 states since its inception, providing modest assistance to children for needs not typically met by the usual social service programs.

Local Masons partner with school counselors and nurses who identify their students’ needs.

“A counselor will send an email to his or her Masonic liaison describing the need and within 24 hours a Mason delivers a check or gift card fulfilling the request to the school’s office,” said Collins.

“As our low-income population increases in Marlborough and student needs become more apparent, a program such as this is so valuable and much appreciated,” said Marlborough Public Schools Superintendent Maureen Gruelich. “Whether it is a call for help as cold weather approaches or a teacher noticing that a middle school student is in need of new clothes and sneakers, the Angel Fund is there to help.”

The families who receive help for their children generally react with surprise that an organization and people they’ve never encountered or met are offering to help.

“The parents often ask the school counselors to let us know how grateful they are,” said Collins.

United Brethren Lodge Brothers support the Angel Fund with personal donations and business sponsorships. Another essential source of funding is the lodge’s annual Main Street Car Show held every June. They are also seeking a supplier of sporting goods to help students who want to participate on teams but can’t afford the equipment.

Any business interested in partnering is asked to call 508-615-2027 or send an email to Walter Vickers at waltvic1@hotmail.com. The local lodge has been a part of Marlborough for more than 150 years.