Patricia A. Zalenski, 84, of Hudson

Hudson – Patricia “Pat” A. Zalenski, 84, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Haywood Hospital in Gardner, with her loving family by her side.

Pat was born Jan. 13, 1933 in Milford Hospital, a daughter of the late Louis and Marg (Dooley) Zalenski.

Pat was raised in Medway, where she graduated from high school with the class of 1951. She went on to attend both Boston University, as well as Northeastern University where she earned her degrees.

Pat worked for over 30 years at New England Telephone as an X-ray technician before eventually retiring June 1, 1990. Pat had resided in Hudson since 1975.

Amongst her many survivors, Pat leaves behind many cousins, with special attention to her nieces and nephews, David Heath, Michael Houghton, Tracy Cedar, Patricia Wolcott, Lee Harris, and Richard Houghton, and special attention to Jenna Heath.

Pat was a loving and caring friend and cousin and she will be dearly missed by all.

A period of visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, from 5-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St, Hudson. A 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated the following day at Saint Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson. Committal services will be held privately with Pat’s family.