Westborough resident celebrates 90th birthday

Westborough — Longtime Westborough resident Polly Howard celebrated her 90th birthday on May 21.

Howard has lived in Westborough for 66 years. She and her late husband Harold have four children: Lenore, Mark, Holly and Kyle.

