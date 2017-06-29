Thursday, June 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors in Shrewsbury

Photos/Shrewsbury Police Department

Shrewsbury – The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help after an armed robbery at Turnpike Liquors:

On Tuesday, June 27th 2017 at 10:49 PM the Shrewsbury Police responded to the Turnpike Liquor store located at 166 Boston Turnpike (Route 9) for a reported Armed Robbery. Upon arrival Shrewsbury Police and determined a lone male had robbed the clerk at Turnpike Liquors at knife point and attempted steal money from the store and then fled the area. The clerk was not hurt as a result of the robbery. The suspect is described as a male dressed in a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and a white cloth or mask on his face. Shrewsbury Police and Massachusetts State Police K-9 searched the area but he eluded Police. The Shrewsbury Police Detective Bureau was on scene approximately 2 hours conducting the investigation.

The Shrewsbury Police are asking to report to investigators and any suspicious activity or individuals that may have been seen in the area. Shrewsbury Police Detective Paul A. Brown is investigating and can be contacted at 508-841-8455.

