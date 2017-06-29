Elizabeth B. Sante, 84, of Auburn/Grafton

Auburn/Grafton – Elizabeth B. “Betsy” (Butler) Sante, 84, passed away peacefully at home Monday, June 26, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Albert J. Sante; her daughter, Susan E. Cass and her husband Rich; and her daughter, Ellen M. Dubs and her husband Jon. Betsy was the cherished grandmother of Riley Cass, Tyler Cass, and Grace Dubs.

She was born Dec. 20, 1932 in Kenmore, N.Y., daughter of the late Mary Katherine (McCormick) and William Butler. She grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., where she graduated from Mount Saint Mary Academy. Before she married, Betsy was a loan officer at Buffalo Savings Bank.

She and her husband moved to Auburn, where they lived happily for more than 40 years before moving to Grafton in 2014.

Betsy was very engaged in her community. She taught CCD for over 15 years at her beloved St. Joseph’s Church in Auburn. She volunteered at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, served as Treasurer of the Auburn Women’s Club, and volunteered at Project Linus in Auburn for many years. She’ll be remembered most for her warmth, compassion, and gentle humor.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or online at www.Parkinson.org.

All are welcome to gather with Betsy’s family Friday, June 30, from 4-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for Betsy Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Church, 194 Oxford St. N, Auburn. She will then be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn.

A Book of Memories to share a story, photo, or memory of Betsy is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.