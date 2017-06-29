Thursday, June 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Germaine B. Malhoit, 101, formerly of Westborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Westborough – Germaine B. Malhoit, 101, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Marlborough Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late David Malhoit.

Born in Lille, Maine she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Theriault) Martin. She was a resident of Westborough for many years prior to moving to Marlborough, and was a former communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church.

Germaine is survived by one daughter, Elaine Savignano; one son, Martin Savignano; one step-son, Albert Malhoit; one sister, Jeanne Miller; three step-grandchildren; and two step-granddaughters.

Services will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89827

Posted by on Jun 29 2017. Filed under Obituaries, Westborough. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added