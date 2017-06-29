Germaine B. Malhoit, 101, formerly of Westborough

Westborough – Germaine B. Malhoit, 101, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Marlborough Hills Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late David Malhoit.

Born in Lille, Maine she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Theriault) Martin. She was a resident of Westborough for many years prior to moving to Marlborough, and was a former communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church.

Germaine is survived by one daughter, Elaine Savignano; one son, Martin Savignano; one step-son, Albert Malhoit; one sister, Jeanne Miller; three step-grandchildren; and two step-granddaughters.

Services will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.