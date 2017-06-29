Thursday, June 29th, 2017 | Posted by

Kids’ patriotism on parade at Southborough Library

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Six-year-old friends Ethan and Sydney Pitcavage wave flags while marching.

Southborough – A longtime holiday tradition spanning over 25 years continued June 29 as young patrons of the Southborough Library and their family members participated in the annual Fourth of July parade. Many wore red, white and blue attire to match the star-spangled accessories provided by the library including American flags, beads, derby hats, headbands, pinwheels, rattlers and sunglasses.

They marched from the library on Main Street, up Common Street past the war veterans’ monuments, then through the Town House. Marching alongside them were Children’s Librarian Kim Ivers and page Kathy Schoener, each carrying a CD recorder playing “God Bless the USA: Kids Sing Songs for America” performed by the St. John’s Children’s Choir. The celebration continued at the library where ice cream treats were served.

For information about upcoming summertime library activities, visit southboroughlib.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/southboroughlib.

Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Brooke Pitcavage carries a stars-and-stripes wand.

The Carlson sisters – Elly, 2, and Abby, 4 – march hand in hand.

Leading the parade are (l to r) Maya, 10, Lily, 11, and Hannah, 8.

