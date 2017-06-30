Friday, June 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Beatles for Sale at Dean Park July 19

Shrewsbury – The Friends of the Shrewsbury Public Library, in conjunction with the Shrewsbury Parks and Recreation Department, will present an outdoor concert featuring Beatles for Sale, Wednesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. at Dean Park. Beatles for Sale has been entertaining audiences of all ages since 2007 and has a repertoire of over 150 songs from the Beatles catalogue. Edward Jones of Northborough is generously sponsoring ice cream treats. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the Shrewsbury Public Library, 609 Main St.

