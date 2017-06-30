Two Assabet students attend premier leadership program at Stonehill

Region – Two students from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School – Hannah Belan, a rising senior from the biotech program, and Jacob Marinelli, a rising senior from the auto technology program – are currently at the Boys and Girls State program sponsored by the American Legion at Stonehill College.

According to their website, “the American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State are premier programs for teaching how government works, while developing leadership skills and an appreciation of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.”

Students meet and befriend students from all over the commonwealth as they experience all phases of government leadership, from drafting bills to heated debates. These students are chosen for their potential leadership skills and then hone those skills, boost confidence, and build strong character. Scholarships and other opportunities often awarded to attendees of the Boys or Girls State programs.

Belan lives in Dudley, while Marinelli hails from West Boylston.