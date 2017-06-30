Friday, June 30th, 2017 | Posted by

Two Assabet students attend premier leadership program at Stonehill

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Hannah Belan and Jacob Marinelli. Photo/submitted

Region – Two students from Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School – Hannah Belan, a rising senior from the biotech program, and Jacob Marinelli, a rising senior from the auto technology program – are currently at the Boys and Girls State program sponsored by the American Legion at Stonehill College.

According to their website, “the American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State are premier programs for teaching how government works, while developing leadership skills and an appreciation of the rights and responsibilities of citizenship.”

Students meet and befriend students from all over the commonwealth as they experience all phases of government leadership, from drafting bills to heated debates. These students are chosen for their potential leadership skills and then hone those skills, boost confidence, and build strong character. Scholarships and other opportunities often awarded to attendees of the Boys or Girls State programs.

Belan lives in Dudley, while Marinelli hails from West Boylston.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89761

Posted by on Jun 30 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Jason: Hi Monica, Your best resources would be their respective web pages. For Cub Scouts, I would start with...
  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...

Recently Added