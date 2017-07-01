Saturday, July 1st, 2017 | Posted by

Westborough celebrates July 4 (a few days early)

Michael Meehan, 6, sings “Happy Birthday” to Westborough as part of Westborough TV’s celebration of the town’s 300th anniversary.

Westborough – This year’s Westborough Block Party, held June 30, was a success with hundreds of community members in attendance. Families came to enjoy food, entertainment, pony rides, and more in the downtown area before severe storms halted the celebration. Despite stormy weather cutting it short, the mood remained festive throughout the evening.
The party was organized by the Westborough Recreation Department.
Benny Ashman, 2, enjoys a golf challenge at the Corridor Nine Area Chamber of Commerce tent at the Westborough Block Party.

Charlotte Dullea, 7, rides a pony during the party.

 

