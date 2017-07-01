Westborough celebrates July 4 (a few days early)

Westborough – This year’s Westborough Block Party, held June 30, was a success with hundreds of community members in attendance. Families came to enjoy food, entertainment, pony rides, and more in the downtown area before severe storms halted the celebration. Despite stormy weather cutting it short, the mood remained festive throughout the evening.

The party was organized by the Westborough Recreation Department.

Photos/video Jeff Arnold