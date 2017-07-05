Marcel L. Racine, 85, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Marcel L. Racine, 85, of Shrewsbury, died Friday, June 30, 2017 in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born and raised in Fall River, son of the late Phillipe and Rachel (Talbot) Racine. He graduated from Prevost High School and then served his country proudly with the United States Army during the Korean War.

Marcel had worked as a Quality Control Engineer for Honeywell for over 30 years before he retired. In his retirement years, Marcel took on a part-time job that he loved as a demonstrator at BJ’s Wholesale Club. He enjoyed travel and family.

He leaves his wife of 64 years, Doris (Dube) Racine; his children, Michael P. Racine and his wife Donna of Worcester, Catherine Kimball and her husband Doug of Leominster, Carol Gregoire of Auburn, wife of the late Harvey Gregoire, and Susan Passmore and her husband Ben of Silver Spring, Md.; four grandchildren, Christopher Racine and his wife Jennifer, Cheryl Santos and her husband Jose, all of Worcester, and Mazelie and Claire Passmore of Silver Spring, Md.; three great-granddaughters, Victoria. Lili and Sophie; two sisters, Sister Rachel Philippe of Newport and Madeline Theroux of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Marcel’s family Thursday July 6, from 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the Britton-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, 648 Main St., Shrewsbury. A funeral Mass celebrating Marcel’s life will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial with military honors will be in Mountain View Cemetery of Shrewsbury.