Northborough selectmen approve licensing for local restaurants

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Northborough – Jacqueline Hathaway, attorney representing Raymond Jiang, president and treasurer of Sing Sing Northborough, approached the Board of Selectmen regarding their application for a new All Alcoholic Beverages Restaurant License for Sing Sing Northborough at their June 26 meeting. Sing Sing will do business as Hanto Northborough and is located at 10010Q Shops Way at Northborough Crossing.

Hanto will be an Asian fusion, upscale restaurant with a full liquor license and outdoor seating. There will also be a sushi bar and the restaurant will serve more authentic Asian fare. Jiang comes to Northborough with a proven record in the restaurant industry. He currently owns Hanto in Ashland and was a previous owner of Shanghai Restaurant in Boston’s Chinatown.

“It’s important to know that during this time there have never been any liquor license violations,” Hathaway said.

Jiang’s policy is to have the bartenders keep track of how many drinks a costumer consumes. He will also serve as the on-site manager.

Board of Selectmen Chair Jason Perreault said, “This will be a welcome addition to the area.”

Selectman Jeff Amberson asked Police Chief William Lyver if there were any concerns. Lyver responded, “Detective Sergeant Brian Griffin did his background check as normal and reached out to his counterparts and there are no concerns.”

There was a public hearing regarding this license but there was no input from the public. The board then voted unanimously to approve the license.

A hearing was then called for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza, located at 10028 Shops Way, for a change in their Officers/Beneficial Interest for their All Alcohol Restaurant License. Their attorney appeared on their behalf.

The board voted to accept the license changes of Samuel Weiss and Patrick Marzano who have resigned as officers and have been replaced by Charles Locke Jr. and Ronald Dinella. Additionally, Matthew Miclea is the new manager of Cardboard Box, LLC.

Again, Detective Sergeant Brian Griffin has reviewed the relevant documents and had no concerns to report.