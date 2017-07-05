Wednesday, July 5th, 2017 | Posted by

Residents enjoy meeting with city councilors

By Joan F. Simoneau, Community Reporter

Enjoying coffee and conversation at a recent meeting held at the Marlborough Senior Center were (standing, l to r) Miki Yamanaka, Councilor David Doucette; (seated, l to r) Councilor Robert Tunnera, Janet Pulsifer and Councilor Donald Landers. Photo/submitted

Marlborough – Comments on the new Apex Center, the library renovation study, the Senior Center, safety on French Hill, and the feasibility study of the Walker Building were exchanged by residents and city councilors at the monthly Coffee and Conversation meeting held recently.

When questioned about the necessity for a new fire station on the west end of the city, Councilor Donald Landers stated that is necessary to maintain the city’s safety and the city will receive “much return for the investment in the form of tax revenue.”

The $160 million Apex Center of New England includes new hotels, restaurants, a gymnasium, and an entertainment center.

Regarding the safety of the “French Hill” section of Lincoln Street, Councilor Robert Tunnera stated that replacing recently retired Anthony Evangelous, who was assigned to that area, is under consideration. Complimentary comments were voiced on the recent feasibility study of the Walker Building on Main Street which recommended four main uses – residential, hotel, mixed-use and municipal offices.

Appreciation for the new Senior Center was evident from comments from residents, particularly for the fitness center and patio, which is nearly complete.

Others who have appeared at the monthly Coffee and Conversation meetings held in the past months at the Senior Center were Mayor Arthur Vigeant, Fire Chief Kevin Breen, Department of Public Works Commissioner John Ghiloni and community police officers. Appearing soon will be Marlborough Chief of Police David Giorgi, according to Patricia Pope, Council on Aging Director and a former city councilor. She is pleased with the interest displayed in the gatherings.

“I am open to suggestions for future meetings,” she noted, inviting residents to contact her at the Senior Center with thoughts and suggestions.

