Richard C. Roche, 89, of Westborough

Westborough – Richard C. Roche, 89, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Monday, July 3, 2017 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of the late Margaret K. (Gerden) Roche.

Born in Westborough, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Durkin) Roche. He was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1946 graduate of Westborough High School. He also attended the Museum Art School in Worcester and Clark University.

During WWII, he served with the U. S. Navy and during the Korean Conflict he served with the U.S. Marine Reserves.

Mr. Roche was employed as an engineer for General Electric for 30 years, retiring in 1985.

He was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, where he previously taught CCD and served as a lector.

Dick was a master craftsman and an accomplished Model Ship Builder and wood carver. He was proud of his Irish heritage, especially his secret recipe for Irish Bread.

He is survived by four children, Richard C. Roche Jr. of Gloucester, Helen R. Race and her husband Rich of Ballwin, Mo., Ann-Britt Hoover and her husband Bob of Westborough, and Carl A. Roche and his wife Kim of Westborough; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his devoted caregiver, Rebecca Owusu. He was predeceased by nine brothers and sisters.

The family would like to thank The Willows, Beaumont, and Salmon Hospice for their exceptional care.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Thursday, July 6, from 6:30-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Westborough Fire/Ambulance Gift Fund, 42 Milk St., Westborough, MA 01581.