Westborough – Shirley C. Lynch, 82, of Westborough, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester.

Born in Westborough, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret A. (MacNeil) Lynch. She was raised and educated in Westborough schools and was a graduate of Boston College.

Shirley was employed as the Assistant to the Dean of Physics at Boston College for many years prior to her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and has lived in Westborough and Boston for many years.

Shirley is survived by one brother, Roderick M. Lynch of Westborough, and many cousins.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581.

