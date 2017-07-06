Completion of 12th season of Sunday Hours at Shrewsbury Library

Shrewsbury – The Trustees of the Shrewsbury Public Library announce the completion of the 2017 Sunday Library Season. Thanks to the contributions of generous individuals, businesses and civic groups, library users were able to enjoy a full season of Sunday hours from Oct. 2, 2016 to May 21, 2017. Twenty-five donors provided close to $17,000 in sponsorships, assuring library service at the newly expanded library, from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday during the eight-month period. During those 29 afternoons, users enjoyed over 15,000 visits and borrowed close to 24,000 items.

Board of Library Trustees Chair Joan Barry commented, “It was so exciting to see the response from our sponsors – and our visitors. Both were so enthusiastic about the new library. We saw the sponsorship slots quickly filled – and our library was jam-packed with busy users every single Sunday we were open.”

Library Director Ellen Dolan noted that sponsorships came from all sorts of people, groups and businesses. One especially notable sponsorship was from Zak and Susan Cramer, who sponsored a Sunday in honor of Zak’s parents Allen and Natalie Cramer’s 70th wedding anniversary. Dolan told of how delighted the anniversary couple was to hear of the gift, especially Mrs. Cramer, who once worked at the Shrewsbury Public Library.

“We took a lovely photograph of the family together in one of the library’s restored reading rooms, and it was so nice to see the pride and happiness of all the family members,” Dolan said.

The following sponsors funded the 2017 season. Dr. B. Dale & Mrs. Melanie Magee provided funds for three Sundays. Providing two Sundays each were Dean Park Grill and Pizza, owner Mr. Christo Baltas, Peg and Don Harbert the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury and The Olive and Anthony A. Borgatti Jr. Donor Advised Fund of Greater Worcester Community Foundation. Individual Sunday sponsorships came from Matt & Laurie Hogan, Central One Federal Credit Union, Carmela Heedles, in Memory of James A. Heedles, Katherine Canney, In Memory of Joseph Canney, David and Kathleen Rocheleau, Mary Ellen Killelea, in Memory of Richard M. Goldrosen, the Shrewsbury Garden Club, in Honor of Earth Day, Cathy Cooper, Jay Somers, in honor of wife Beckie Somers Birthday, Jean and Henry Fitzgerald, Jeffrey & Priscilla Billingham, the Daniels Insurance Agency, Zak & Susan Cramer, in honor of Allen and Natalie Cramer 70th wedding anniversary, In Memory of Elizabeth Woodring, from Pat Silvestri, and four anonymous donors

The Board of Trustees plans to offer the Sunday Sponsorship program during the 2018 season when service will be offered in the newly renovated and expanded building at Main Street. The season will run from Oct. 1, 2017 through May 20, 2018. Sponsorships can be booked at the rate of $650 per Sunday. To sponsor a day or obtain more information, contact Dolan at the Shrewsbury Public library at 508-841-8537 or edolan@shrewsburyma.gov.