Thursday, July 6th, 2017 | Posted by

Concerts On The Common to air on Grafton Community Television

Grafton Community Television is set to
air the 2017 Grafton Concerts On The Common.
Photo/submitted

Grafton – Grafton Community Television will have its cameras at the historic Grafton Common over the next seven Wednesday evenings for the 2017 series of Concerts on the Common.

The concerts, produced by GCTV access assistant Bill Robidoux, will be shown on Charter Channel 191 / Verizon Channel 34.

Bands scheduled for the 2017 concert series include (start time at 6:30 pm.) July 12: In the House – R&B, Motown & Dance Rock, July 19: Buzztones Rhythm Revue – Roots, Rock & Soul Stew, July 26: Beatles for Sale – Beatles Tribute Band, Aug. 2: Blue Light Bandits – Funk, Pop, Rock & Groove , Aug. 9: The Twangbusters – Boogie, Blues & Bop, Aug. 16: Drive South- Classic Rock, Aug. 23: Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra

Schedules for all of the concert programs on Grafton Community Television can be found on the GCTV web site  http://graftontv.org. The 2017 Concert on The Common Series will also be available at the GCTV VOD link: http://grafton.cablecast.tv/Cablecast/public-site/index.html#/?channel=1 

Grafton Community Television provides programming on three distinct public access channels in the town of Grafton over the Charter Communications and the Verizon cable systems. Monthly schedules for Grafton Community Television Channels can be found at  www.GraftonTV.org . Charter Channel 191/Verizon Channel 34 provides general interest programming, Charter Channel 192/Verizon Channel 33 broadcasts town government programming, and Charter Channel 194 /Verizon Channel 32 features school programming and high school sports events. The Grafton Community Television studios and offices are located at 296 Providence Rd., South Grafton.

